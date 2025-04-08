Devolution is under attack - Angus Robertson

The Scottish Government’s new position paper on the Internal Market Act highlights a fundamental issue: decisions made by the people of Scotland, through our Parliament, must be respected.

The Internal Market Act 2020, imposed by the last Tory government, allows UK ministers to override devolved decision-making in key areas such as the environment, food standards and public health. As the Scottish Government’s paper argues, this legislation undermines devolution and erodes the ability of the Scottish Parliament to act in Scotland’s best interests.

The Internal Market Act was introduced without meaningful consultation and against the expressed will of the Scottish Parliament. It has already created confusion and risks undermining important progress in areas that matter to Scotland’s communities, economy, and environment.

This latest paper is a necessary reminder that devolution is not a gift to be given or withdrawn at Westminster’s whim. It is the settled will of the Scottish people and it must be defended.

The Labour party appeared to understand this. Prior to the election, Labour said they would repeal the Internal Market Act. Experts, businesses, parliaments and devolved governments think alternatives are better - and apparently Labour did, too.

Yet, now they are in power, Labour has U-turned and once more is carrying on where Johnson, Truss and Sunak left off.

The Scottish Government will continue to call for the repeal of the Internal Market Act and the restoration of respect for Scotland’s democratic institutions.

The people of Scotland have the right to make their own choices — and those choices must be honoured.