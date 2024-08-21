Did you hear the one about the proposed new tourist tax? - Steve Cardownie
Ten years! You’re having a giraffe! I distinctly remember discussing a potential “tourist tax” for Edinburgh with the then council leader, Keith Geddes more than 30 years ago and it was also discussed at council and committee level way back then.
One of the definitions of “jump on the bandwagon” is “to join an activity that has become very popular or to change your opinion to one that has become very popular so that you can share in its success.”
So many local politicians have jumped on this particular bandwagon that the axles have buckled.
I sat on many forums where the council’s ambitions for the introduction of a tourist tax were thwarted by ill-informed argument and downright obstruction.
We had ample evidence that hotels were “milking It” during the festival period and that a modest tax would not have had any impact on their profits.
I nearly fell off my chair when a hotelier’s representative tried to convince us that hotel accommodation charges were not” hiked up” during the summer festival season.
He claimed that was the normal price – it was just that hotels dropped their prices during the other times!
I thought that a Fringe performer had sneaked into the meeting.
At least we are now one step closer to the introduction of the tourist tax - let’s just hope that the council, having been presented with this opportunity- don’t botch it!
