Digital ID will make services easier to access

The new digital ID will be stored on your smartphone

Last month, the Labour government announced the introduction of a new digital ID scheme to make it easier for people across the UK to access vital government services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK will join many other democratic countries which have already successfully pioneered digital ID schemes, including Estonia, India and Denmark. Later this year, the Government will launch an extensive consultation to inform the design and operation of the UK scheme.

First, the practical details. It’s not a card. The digital ID will be stored on your smartphone, will be free, and will be rolled out by the end of this Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, however, it could also have a large number of other potential benefits. Firstly, it will make accessing services across the public and private sectors much easier, for example, it could be used to simplify opening a bank account, hiring a car, proving your age, or accessing government services.

Crucially, it will not be mandatory to have one but will be legally required for proving your Right to Work when starting a new job. This is a legal requirement today. I know from when I used to run my own hospitality businesses how fiddly the process of confirming a new employee’s Right to Work can be; digital ID promises to streamline that process for businesses and employees.

Moreover, it will have the added advantage of making it harder for those businesses that undercut others by not playing by the rules. It’ll help tackle the pull factors of people disappearing into the shadow economy. Furthermore, it will also help to reduce identity fraud and error by minimising the exposure of personal details. Only the relevant details will be disclosed for each use. I know from my constituency mailbag there are many people who have heartfelt concerns about the introduction of digital ID. Those are acknowledged and well understood.

Some are worried that it will lead to a ‘papers, please’ society where ordinary people will need to prove their identity while going about their lives. This is emphatically not the case. The digital ID will not be compulsory and it will only be a legal requirement for employers to check it as proof of your right to work before starting a new job. Police and other authorities will not be able to demand to see your digital ID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accessibility is another concern. But we're taking steps to ensure it can be used by all. For those without a smartphone, there will be alternative routes to obtain a digital ID. It’s also worth noting that many people currently lack access to traditional photo ID: 15 per cent of people don’t have a passport, but 93 per cent have a smartphone. And for the elderly or those with physical or cognitive disabilities, assistive technologies will be integrated into the ID.

Another challenge is privacy and security. The digital ID will use state of the art encryption technology, like that used to protect banking transactions, to ensure your personal data is protected.

The ID will be stored on your phone in your digital wallet, like contactless payment cards are for many people already, not in a central database. This means that, if your phone is lost or stolen, the ID can be easily revoked and reissued, making it more secure than traditional identity documents.

And, importantly, you will get to choose what is shared and with whom. Privacy and user control are at the heart of these proposals. This new Digital key will be no different to having a passport or driving licence. It is just a modern and convenient way to prove who you are and be your skeleton key to accessing government services.

Ian Murray is Labour MP for Edinburgh South