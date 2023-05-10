Discrimination has no place in our society - Mark Hamilton

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, Local Area Commander, South West Edinburgh

This is an important time of year for farmers with lambing taking place and we have implemented Operation Harefield again his year in conjunction with the Pentland Hill Partnership against Rural Crime.

The countryside is there for us all to enjoy but it is also important we respect those who work in the countryside ensuring pets are kept under control and do not approach any livestock. I am pleased to say that this year we have seen a reduction in livestock worrying and antisocial behaviour.

It is also important to remember water safety around rivers and reservoirs so the Community Policing Team carried out an awareness day with colleagues from the fire service where they educated people around the dangers of swimming in reservoirs and general water safety.

Violent crime and in particular domestic crime is a local priority and to support victims we ran a fortnight of action which led to 19 domestic abuse perpetrators being arrested and a further three individuals were arrested on warrants associated with violent offences.

Drug dealing is an abhorrent crime and often targets the most vulnerable. The South West Initiative Team have been focussing on individuals that cause the most harm and this has resulted in the recovery of drugs to the value of over £220,000 and £32,000 in cash. Targeting drugs supply and those that profit from harm will remain a priority in the South West.

As a Divisional priority, we investigate every hate crime reported to us with these reports also being scrutinised on a daily basis by our local Senior Management Team. Our response is further informed by the specialist oversight of our dedicated Equality, Diversity and Inclusion officers, with these officers also trained as Hate Crime Advisors.

This focused approach supports the identification of emerging patterns and trends and ensures that repeat victims and those most vulnerable to harm receive tailored intervention and support.

Hate crime can be under-reported and we will continue to work with victims, communities and our partners, including third party agencies, to encourage heightened reporting. Edinburgh is characterised by diversity, and whilst we police with and for all of our communities, ultimately, our effectiveness relies on victims having the confidence to come forward; trusting that they will be listened to, treated fairly with dignity and respect and assured that we will respond professionally.

Discrimination has no place in society and no place in policing and our Policing Together strategy demonstrates our commitment to achieving and promoting an organisational culture where everyone is treated in line with our core values of integrity, fairness and respect. You can read more about this on our website https://www.scotland.police.uk. You can keep up to date with all the local Policing team by following us on Twitter @PSOSSWEdinburgh.