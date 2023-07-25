News you can trust since 1873
Distinguished diplomat who promoted links between Scotland and its diaspora - Angus Robertson

Donald MacLaren of MacLaren was a larger than life figure whose recent passing was as sudden as it was unexpected.
By Angus Robertson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Tartan Day in New York CityTartan Day in New York City
Tartan Day in New York City

The head of Clan MacLaren and Convenor of the Standing Council of Scottish Chiefs, he had a distinguished diplomatic career and used his international experience to promote links between Scotland and its diaspora.

That is the role in which I saw him last, at events in the United States earlier this year marking Tartan Day. Whether addressing a large audience in New York City or visiting Stewart MacLaurin at the White House Historical Association in Washington DC, Donald was his affable self, building new links and maintaining old friendships.

I first got to know Donald MacLaren when he served as British Ambassador to Georgia following postings to Berlin, Moscow, Havana, Caracas and Kyiv. As Chairman of the UK Parliament South Caucasus All Party Parliamentary group I had the good fortune to work together with him on democracy and peace-building projects. He never missed an opportunity to promote his native land, so it should have come as no surprise that he made a public stand in favour of a Yes vote in the 2014 independence referendum saying: “Is, then, a brave new Scotland to ‘rule the world’ as the United Kingdom once did? Of course not. But many at Westminster will be surprised at our ability to rule our own affairs better than they have. For the rest of the world, respectful and admiring of Scotland’s resourcefulness and resilience, it will be no surprise. They will see us succeed.”

My sincere condolences to his family and friends.

Related topics:ScotlandAngus Robertson