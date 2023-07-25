Distinguished diplomat who promoted links between Scotland and its diaspora - Angus Robertson

That is the role in which I saw him last, at events in the United States earlier this year marking Tartan Day. Whether addressing a large audience in New York City or visiting Stewart MacLaurin at the White House Historical Association in Washington DC, Donald was his affable self, building new links and maintaining old friendships.

I first got to know Donald MacLaren when he served as British Ambassador to Georgia following postings to Berlin, Moscow, Havana, Caracas and Kyiv. As Chairman of the UK Parliament South Caucasus All Party Parliamentary group I had the good fortune to work together with him on democracy and peace-building projects. He never missed an opportunity to promote his native land, so it should have come as no surprise that he made a public stand in favour of a Yes vote in the 2014 independence referendum saying: “Is, then, a brave new Scotland to ‘rule the world’ as the United Kingdom once did? Of course not. But many at Westminster will be surprised at our ability to rule our own affairs better than they have. For the rest of the world, respectful and admiring of Scotland’s resourcefulness and resilience, it will be no surprise. They will see us succeed.”