Dog-friendly is just fine, but human-friendly is better - Susan Morrison

When it comes to dogs, small isn't alway beautiful

Nothing says ‘cosy pub’ like an old labrador dozing beneath a wooden table, but when that dog is exceptionally flatulent, it certainly does change the atmosphere. Even little dogs can be problematic.

A few weeks ago a friend and I met at just such a warm and welcoming hostelry. While we perused the menu, a lady appeared with one of those handbag sized dogs, which she popped down. It promptly made for the very centre of the room and I think you can guess what happened next.

It may have been tiny, but what it could produce was mighty.

This dog with the Tardis bowels disgorged an inordinate amount of remarkably foul smelling poo, then looked around, as if expecting applause.

The owner gave a fluttery laugh. More than we could do at the time. We were holding our breath. Tuna, she said, as if that explained everything.

She got up, got a napkin, and feebly swiped up most, but not all, of the output on the rug. She bustled off, binned it, but left just enough to stink the joint out. I assume she thought better of having a drink, what with the mingin’ pong and all, and left.

It took the combined efforts of me, my pal and the barmaid to de-whiff the place.

Shops, too, are more welcoming of our four-legged friends. Usually it's no big deal. Less chance of tuna-based pong incident, for one thing, but there is an increased likelihood of being downed by an unexpected trip hazard. We can’t entirely blame tiny dogs for this, although they are pretty sneaky little devils. The big boys can get in the act, too, particularly if they are on those extending leashes. All it takes is a sudden lunge in a busy charity shop and you’ve got a pack of bargain hunters on the deck.