​​Dog walkers can help clean up our litter-blighted public spaces - Donald Anderson

​I’m a proud owner of two lovely dogs. Brodie and Scotty are both lovable Cockapoos and are always great fun on walks. In recent years, my dog walks have taken on even more purpose than getting out and about, enjoying some fresh air and getting the boys exercised.

Donald Anderson's dogs, Brodie and Scotty

I’ve always hated litter with a passion. Having been involved in clean ups for nearly 40 years, it’s

just something I’ve done regularly since the days of joining south Edinburgh legends Tom Anderson and Gilbert Clarke on the clean ups organised by the then Better Burdiehouse Burn initiative.

It’s always a combination of torture and bliss as you feel frustrated at the stupidity and laziness of some people, but you do always feel good about the difference that you can make.

Gilmerton and Inch Community Council litter licking volunteers

Litter is something that blights almost all communities and in our new estate at South Gilmerton Brae, it’s been horrific at and around the park.

Litter seems to flow out of the local Co-op store straight onto the parkland. Wild weather also causes huge problems with overturned bins and loads of wind-blown litter.

Gilmerton and Inch Community Council has been excellent and organises regular litter picks that have collected more than 35 bags of rubbish at a time.

There’s also small band of residents and at least one very active young boy called Tal, who’s litter picking has been heroic.

Donald Anderson

But despite all the magnificent work, the litter continues to be dropped. Until we get more people to behave less selfishly cleaning up litter is a Sisyphean task.

However, a Primary School teacher from Stonehaven, Marion Montgomery, has come up with a fantastic idea to tackle the problem.

The Paws on Plastic campaign is based on the simple, but excellent idea of using daily dog walks as an opportunity to pick up a few bits of litter.

It’s actively promoted on social media and has recruited 24,000 dog owners so far – 24,001 including me. So far, those dog walkers are removing over 35 million pieces of litter from streets, parks and public places across the land.

And it’s a doddle. You have to clear up after your dog anyway and all you need to do if you see any litter is just pick it up.

You can just use an extra dog bag to lift a little extra litter on your walk. Let’s face it, none of the litter you pick up will be as unpleasant as clearing up after your dog, so for dog walkers it’s a very easy thing to do.

Marion Montgomery has created something special. Paws on Plastic dog walkers know that they always leave a park or street cleaner and better than it was before their visit, and of course the joy of dog walking is enhanced a little by doing some good at the same time.

So, if you’re a dog walker join the growing army of dog walkers doing their bit to make the environment better for everyone.