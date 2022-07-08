Dogs and cats have different attitudes to being watched while doing their business (Picture: Aaref Watad/AFP via Getty Images)

"Have you noticed she looks at us when she's doing a poo?" talking about our dog Dolly. I stopped to think; "Erm no" I replied.

Mr Hayley then went on to tell me that she absolutely looks at us when she's crouching for a poo. Now, I'd always thought that if a dog stares at you when they're off to do their toilet, it's because it's their way of telling you to give them some privacy.

Well, how wrong am I. Apparently, it reassures dogs and they like you watching them (sorry, if you're eating). In fact, they look at you to make sure you're watching.

It might sound really weird but, according to Mr Hayley, when a dog goes to the loo, this is when they're at their most vulnerable. This is when they feel unsafe and look at you to make sure you're watching them.

It's a pack animal thing apparently because they're in a vulnerable position and could easily be attacked. I don't know I'd ever want to attack someone whilst they're on the loo but each to their own.