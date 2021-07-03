Dogs can die if left inside a car on a hot day (Picture: Shutterstock)

I'll probably sound like a broken record if I start going on about it, but you get the jist.

Don't leave your dogs in the car in this heat and please never, never, EVER, leave the windows shut. Even on a cold day they can die in 45 minutes.

And if you do leave your dogs in the car in this heat, I may be prone to calling the police to get them to crack your window.

The other thing on my mind is bees. If they're on the ground pleading for mercy, just a wee bit water and sugar, not honey, will help them. Honey is a bit like us having a blood transfusion with the wrong type of blood.

So there you have it, two for the price of one this week but my message is simple. Think of others, no matter how big or small, human, winged or four-legged.

We just had a woman ask if she could sit on our wall whilst she phoned her husband as she doesn't walk well.

It was 24 degrees and I could see she was hot so offered her water which she gladly accepted.

We've also been leaving a bowl of water out on the street for the passing dogs and a saucer of water out the back for the hedgehogs and foxes at night. So yeah it's warm, we all feel it, so share the love – and your fresh water.

