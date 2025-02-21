Domestic abuse is a year round problem - Foysol Choudhury

Foysol Choudhury MSP

Domestic abuse is a year-round crisis. While the UN 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign last year raised vital awareness, the fight does not end when the campaign does.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gender-based violence is deeply ingrained in society. Recently released figures from the UN demonstrates that globally, a woman or girl is killed by a family member or partner every 10 minutes, and 1 in 3 women will experience violence in their lifetime.

In Scotland, the issue remains acute: 83 per cent of domestic abuse victims are female and in 81 per cent of cases, the suspected perpetrator is male.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Domestic abuse extends beyond physical harm. Economic abuse is a significant factor, with 95 per cent of survivors experiencing financial control, such as coerced debt.

Foysol Choudhury MSP at Scottish Women's Aid

Alarmingly, 38 per cent of female homicide victims in Scotland are likely killed by a partner or ex-partner. The impact extends to children as well, with over 1 in 4 Scottish children living in poverty – an issue often exacerbated by domestic abuse.

Scottish Women’s Aid and other local organisations, including Shakti Women’s Aid, with whom I recently met, work tirelessly to support survivors. Their initiatives, such as the Scotland Domestic Abuse & Forced Marriage Helpline, provide critical assistance.

Advocacy remains essential, ensuring improved responses from law enforcement and justice services, as well as pushing for policy reforms like public debt relief, emergency financial assistance, and an end to the two-child benefit cap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 16 Days campaign is a crucial moment of reflection, but domestic abuse requires sustained efforts. We must continue to support survivors, push for systemic change, and ensure no one suffers in silence. A safer, more just society is possible, but only if we commit to action all year round.

This discussion is particularly timely given the recent election of a United States administration with a misogynistic past, highlighting the persistent challenges in achieving gender equality and combating gender-based violence globally. As political climates shift, we must remain vigilant in our advocacy and support for those affected by domestic abuse.

As we approach International Women’s Day 2025, on 8 March, let us continue to support one another and advocate against the disparate rate of violence against women.

Support Services If you or someone you know needs help, support is available:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Scottish Women’s Aid and Shakti Women’s Aid (support for women, including minority ethnic women)

• Galop (support for LGBT+ individuals)

• Edinburgh Women’s Aid (domestic abuse services)

• Aberlour Children’s Charity (support for children affected by abuse)

• Men’s Advice Line UK (support for male survivors)

• NAPAC (support for adult survivors of childhood abuse) Let’s ensure that the fight against domestic abuse lasts beyond 16 days—because every day, survivors need our support.