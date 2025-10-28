Don’t choose Labour’s betrayal or Farage’s fear and loathing - Angus Robertson

The choice at the next Scottish Parliament election will be between a progressive SNP Government or the populist right of Nigel Farage

Polling ahead of the next Scottish Parliament election suggests that the race is increasingly a showdown between the Scottish National Party and Reform UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surveys indicate that while these two parties are contesting for top spot, the Scottish Labour Party under Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer has slipped into third place. This shift follows the same pattern as Welsh Labour, which managed to lose a spectacular by-election to Plaid Cymru and come in distant third behind the party of Nigel Farage.

Labour’s difficulties stem from its own decisions. It has alienated much of the country by cutting welfare support and leaving vulnerable people exposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also damaged business and employment, broken promises on reducing energy bills, GB energy jobs in Scotland, supporting Grangemouth, WASPI women and much more. These choices show a party that has lost its sense of purpose and direction.

Scotland has now been subject to multiple UK governments that have imposed austerity and we can all see the same pattern returning. Labour once stood for something, yet its leadership now echoes Westminster rather than Scotland’s priorities.

Across every level of government, Labour has betrayed its social conscience. In Edinburgh, the Labour-run council has presided over cuts to care services, youth work and community organisations that help those most in need.

These decisions have hit vulnerable residents hardest, leaving families without the support they rely on and charities struggling to stay afloat. The same pattern continues in other Labour administrations, where vital local services are reduced while leaders claim their hands are tied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Westminster, Labour’s message is no better: compassion is spoken about but not delivered. The party that once claimed to stand for working people now implements the same austerity it used to condemn. Its actions reveal a party that treats social justice as a slogan rather than a duty.

Nigel Farage’s party has stepped into that space with an agenda rooted in fear and anger. Its approach is to exploit grievance and resentment rather than build solutions.

The far-right Farage outfit has been marked by behaviour that should concern anyone who believes in equality. Reform MP Sarah Pochin was caught making racist statements on live TV underlining the prejudice sadly too common at the centre of Farage’s movement.

It is a political current that thrives on division and distrust and it has no constructive plan for Scotland or the wider UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SNP continues to set out a different direction. The government in Scotland is focused on stability, fairness and international cooperation. Scotland’s population and economy depend on people who choose to live and work here. Our health service, education system and care sector rely on new workers.

Families who settle here strengthen our communities and contribute to our future. That reality makes an open, welcoming approach essential to national success.

The SNP stands for a confident, internationalist Scotland with a clear plan for growth and equality. Labour has drifted away from its conscience and Farage’s movement promotes intolerance.

Scotland deserves better than either. Our future lies in an outward-looking and independent Scotland within Europe, where cooperation replaces conflict and progress replaces resentment.

The choice at the next Scottish Parliament election will be between a progressive SNP Government or the populist right of Nigel Farage.

Let’s keep Edinburgh and Scotland Farage-free. Vote SNP.