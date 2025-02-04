Don’t forget Forget Me Notes - Angus Robertson

In December, I held a cost-of-living workshop in the fabulous auditorium at St Bride’s Centre in Dalry. I was fortunate to meet some of the dedicated team from Forget Me Notes delivering a music memories session across the corridor in St Bride’s community café.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forget Me Notes exists to challenge isolation, build community and offer opportunities for greater self-expression. They deliver sessions across the city, all of which are built on dementia-friendly values and are open to all. I met two of the team, Alan Midwinter, co-chief executive, and Kenny Vass, musician, at St Bride’s and I was impressed by the stimulating and welcoming environment they provided for people living with dementia, their unpaid carers, and their support staff.

Music and singing help people tell their stories and express themselves. Forget Me Notes believes singing together can enhance relationships between people: staff providing care are offered a different way of seeing and interacting with the people they are supporting, while those receiving care can find a sense of balance and empowerment in these relationships that they may not experience in other forms of communication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more about Forget Me Notes by popping into St Bride’s every Monday from 10:45 to 11.45am at St Bride’s Centre, 10 Orwell Terrace.

The Forget Me Notes Choir meets fortnightly on Thursdays at 4pm at the Salvation Army Hall, Gorgie Road.