Don’t hold your breath waiting on Donald Trump visiting Ukraine

US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Donald Trump is at it again. He has trumpeted the lie (and he knows it) that President Zelensky of Ukraine was responsible for starting the war between his country and Russia.

He doesn’t care about the potential consequences of spouting such garbage because as far as he is concerned there is nothing more important in this, and any other world, than him. All must bend to his will. He is a narcissist of the highest order and is incapable of sympathetic feeling, whether towards dead American soldiers (who he labelled losers) or to the thousands of civilian men, women and children who have been slaughtered at the hands of the Israeli armed forces in Gaza.

Trump said, just after the Russian attack that killed 35 people in Ukraine: “You don’t start a war against someone twenty times your size and then hope that people give you missiles.” This is no slip of the tongue. This is part of his strategy, particularly when he is speaking to his moronic MAGA base, to manipulate history to justify his actions. If you believed him (and, unfortunately, far too many do) you would be forgiven for thinking that he has never lost an election, is a successful businessman and has never told a lie. When he cannot compete with his opponents on a political level, he resorts to smearing them with outrageous lies and insults.

Zelensky told the American news programme, 60 Minutes, that the US Government was pushing an “altered reality” about which side started the war saying: “I believe, sadly, Russian narratives are prevailing in the US.” He has extended an invitation to Trump to visit Ukraine, saying: “Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead.” Don’t hold your breath!