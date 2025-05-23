Don’t let them get away with stifling our city by stealth

Any car driver in Edinburgh will confirm that the council will do all it can to make it as hard as possible to get around, says Iain Whyte

Ask any car or van driver and they will confirm that Edinburgh City Council will do all it can to make it as hard as possible to get around. It often seems like our buses are deliberately caught up in the created gridlock too as daft traffic schemes have knock-on effects.

Yet it is often hard to see how the council does this because the individual schemes involved are considered one by one with no clear layout to show the combined effect. This week’s Transport Committee changed that with a map hidden away in a minor report about Holyrood Park where the council is working with Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to close the roads.

This is a key issue for the residents I represent in Craigentinny/Duddingston Ward as the weekend park road closures regularly bring long queues on Duddingston Road West. The current closure of Duddingston Low Road for rock falls is making this all-week long.

The map exposed the very limited network of main roads that the council thinks should be available to “general traffic” – cars and vans to me and you – in the east of Edinburgh. The four are Seafield Road, London Road/Willowbrae Road, Holyrood Park through to Holyrood Road and Niddrie Mains Road. What is obvious is that if the eco-zealots get their way and close the roads in Holyrood Park there will be no main east-west route between Queen Street and Craigmillar.

The map is part of the council’s Circulation Plan which it hides under the name “Our Future Streets”. This works in tandem with another council strategy called the City Mobility Plan. It is very rare for the council to admit what the combined impact of the many individual projects in these will be. What about the remaining main roads? Niddrie Mains Road is to become a “20-minute neighbourhood” with bus and cycle lanes, narrowing and even “raised tables” – speed bumps in plain terms. The Seafield route is planned to have road narrowing and cycle lanes at Salamander Street, a big reduction in traffic lanes at the Harry Lauder junction and a “vision” of a local high street feel if the council’s plan for housing at Seafield ever happens.

If one route closes and two are narrowed and clogged only one is left. That means displaced traffic to local residential streets and no way to get about for individuals and businesses who need a vehicle. I represent the east, but it will be the same in the south and the west. Don’t let them get away with stifling our city by stealth. Let your councillors know what you think.

Iain Whyte is Conservative Councillor for Craigentinny/Duddingston ward and Leader of the Conservative Group on Edinburgh City Council