​Don’t miss out on Scotland’s biggest live comedy experience - Karen Koren

​Gilded Balloon’s Big Fab Comedy Tour starts its first ever run this evening in the Whitehall Theatre in Dundee, stopping in Galashiels before wrapping up at the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh on Saturday night.

The second leg of the tour kicks off on November 7, running until November 11 with stops in Aberdeen, Dundee, Galashiels and Haddington.

Billed as Scotland’s Biggest Live Comedy Experience, the tour brings leading comedy names alongside local favourites and rising stars to Scotland’s towns and cities.

Hosting in October will be Scot Squad’s Chris Forbes alongside Thanyia Moore who is an award-winning comedian and dynamic presenter best known for her fiercely commanding stage persona and razor sharp wit.

TV Credits include Mock the Week (BBC), Mo Gilligan’s Black, British and Funny (Channel 4), Drunk History: Black Stories (Comedy Central), Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC), Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled (DAVE), Big Narstie Show (Channel 4) and lots more.

Joining Thanyia are exciting Scottish comics Liam Farrelly and Rosco McLelland, headlining is the incomparable Irish comedian Catherine Bohart.

Catherine is a regular on TV’s top comedy shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, Mock the Week, A League of Their Own and many more.

From November 7 see BBC Scotland’s Breaking the News star Jay Lafferty hosting with sets from Sarah Keyworth, Joshua Bethania, Marjolein Robertson and a headlinining set from Kiri Pritchard-McLean, podcast host of All Killa No Filla and Live at The Apollo regular.

We look forward to presenting these shows and audiences coming to enjoy them.

We have already booked six more mini tours for next Spring and Autumn. The first of these will be in Dunfermline, Edinburgh, Ayr, Dundee and Aberdeen featuring Irish comic Eleanor Tiernan (Tommy’s cousin), popular Scottish comics Susan Riddell, Marc Jennings and the headliner is Maisie Adam who appears regularly on Mock the Week, Have I Got News for You, QI, Roast Battle, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Hypothetical and The Stand-Up Sketch Show.

Hilarious comedians and belly laughs are guaranteed when Gilded Balloon’s Big Fab Comedy Show comes to a town or city near you.