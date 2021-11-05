A double rainbow appears in the sky near Hayley Matthews' house

There have literally been rainbows arching everywhere, other than the sky, it seems to me.

I have always loved seeing a rainbow stretching over the sky like a big bright hug.

And then, during the week, I genuinely saw the most vibrant, colourful and almost fluorescent rainbow from my garden. I then realised it was a double rainbow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I instantly went to grab my phone to take a few pictures however, they just do not do it justice. You might be thinking “what was so special about it?” Or “a rainbow is a rainbow, how spectacular could it be?”

But if you know, you know, and if you had seen it, I am sure that you would have been gobsmacked too. I was not the only person to notice how absolutely striking and exceptionally colourful it was, as a colourful stream of Edinburgh rainbow pictures flooded onto social media.

I can't stop thinking about it and genuinely in all my years, it has been the brightest thing I think I have ever seen in the sky.

Maybe a sign of a brighter future to come and hopefully a pot of gold is close too! The rainbow literally stretched right over my home so if I find the pot of gold, I'll be sure to share it out.

The photographs don't do the brilliance of rainbow justice, Hayley says

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.