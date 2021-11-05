Double rainbow was the most wonderful sight – Hayley Matthews
We have all been seeing more than our share of rainbows this last year – rainbows in people’s windows to thank the NHS, rainbows on jumpers, rainbows on mugs and everything else in between.
There have literally been rainbows arching everywhere, other than the sky, it seems to me.
I have always loved seeing a rainbow stretching over the sky like a big bright hug.
And then, during the week, I genuinely saw the most vibrant, colourful and almost fluorescent rainbow from my garden. I then realised it was a double rainbow.
I instantly went to grab my phone to take a few pictures however, they just do not do it justice. You might be thinking “what was so special about it?” Or “a rainbow is a rainbow, how spectacular could it be?”
But if you know, you know, and if you had seen it, I am sure that you would have been gobsmacked too. I was not the only person to notice how absolutely striking and exceptionally colourful it was, as a colourful stream of Edinburgh rainbow pictures flooded onto social media.
I can't stop thinking about it and genuinely in all my years, it has been the brightest thing I think I have ever seen in the sky.
Maybe a sign of a brighter future to come and hopefully a pot of gold is close too! The rainbow literally stretched right over my home so if I find the pot of gold, I'll be sure to share it out.