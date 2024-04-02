Dougray follows illustrious footsteps - Angus Robertson

Since then there are annual events which take place across the USA around National Tartan Day on April 6, which was chosen by its American supporters as the anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath, Scotland’s declaration of independence.

In New York City there are so many celebratory events that they run for a whole week and culminate in a march up Sixth Avenue. This year the Grand Marshall will be Dougray Scott, who follows in the footsteps of illustrious predecessors including Sir Sean Connery , Billy Connelly, KT Tunstell, Brian Cox, Alan Cumming, Kevin McKidd, Karen Gillan and many others.

National Tartan Week 2024 in NYC includes a full cultural and events programme, including many participants who are travelling from Scotland to take part, including the Scottish Government. But at its heart are the Scots-American organisers who make the week a massive success, with a committee comprised of representatives from The Saint Andrew’s Society of the State of New York, The New York Caledonian Club, The American-Scottish Foundation, and Clan Campbell. At the helm are Kyle Dawson, Camilla Hellman, Lesley MacLennan Denninger and Lebby Campbell. Without them National Tartan Week in New York City would not be the tremendous success that it is. A huge thank-you to them all.