A dalek from Dr Who invades the National Museum of Scotland, helped by staff member Liv Mullen (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“No thanks darling, I have paint to watch drying,” I replied, reaching for my colour chart. I was a big fan of Doctor Who in the 1960s, when William Hartnell played the first incarnation of the Time Lord.

I spent many a happy Saturday evening peeking behind a cushion as the Daleks threatened to exterminate everyone. The hissing Cybermen were particularly terrifying.

But from the moment I heard the opening bars of Space Oddity, my heart belonged to another star man, David Bowie, and Dr Who was consigned to the folder of “kids’ shows I once liked, but grew out of when I was 13”.

My husband, however, is a lifelong Whovian – or a Doctor Who fan to us mere mortals. He can spend many a happy hour dissecting the merits, or otherwise, of the 13 actors who have played the doctor to date. Just for the record he thought Jodie Whittaker, the first – and only – woman so far to play the part was a great choice, but was badly let down by confusing story lines and a clumsy script.

He was very excited, as were thousands of his fellow Whovians, when David Tennant made a special re-appearance recently as the 14th incarnation of Dr Who. And he is looking forward to another Scot, Ncuti Gatwa, taking over the keys to the Tardis next year.

To be fair, the exhibition, which runs to May 1 next year, is more than just a collection of BBC props. It explores the science behind many of the show’s themes, including time travel. Is it possible to travel backwards – or forwards – in time? Is there life on Mars? Why did Tom Baker wear an 18-foot long scarf during his time as the doctor? And where did he buy his Jelly Babies?

