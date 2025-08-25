Drawing a breath after successful summer

Craigroyston Community Youth Football Club has been gifted a new pavilion by the council

With August drawing to a close, the range of festivals on offer in the city will also begin to wind down and allow everyone the time to draw breath and reflect on how successful a summer it has been.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playing host to such a wide variety of festivals, not to mention the three sold-out Oasis concerts at Murrayfield as well as AC/DC within the same month, have made it an August to remember.

The city’s cultural offering highlights the importance of our tourism sector, sustaining 30,000 jobs. The festivals alone contribute over £400 million to the local economy. Beyond that, of course, it affords us, as residents, the choice of restaurants, bars and other attractions that we wouldn’t be able to enjoy otherwise. All of these benefits, however, come at a cost and we’re increasingly aware of the impact this has on our city, and the responsibility we have to manage this as well as we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One way we can do this is through the introduction of the Edinburgh Visitor Levy next July. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to improve and sustain the things that make Edinburgh such a great place to live in and visit as well as raise much needed funds for the city. It can’t come quickly enough.

While we’ve all been enjoying the lovely summer weather, it has been heart-breaking to see the damage caused to Arthur’s Seat by the wildfire. Weather conditions meant the fire spread quickly and I’m hugely grateful to the emergency services who worked so hard to keep people and wildlife safe. This year has brought the driest start to the summer for decades, yet we’ve also endured damage to our homes, roads and parks from ever more frequent and devastating storms. Such extremes are only set to continue, and we are working hard to make the city more resilient to the weather we will face more frequently in the future.

This further highlights the need for us to reduce our carbon emissions and today we begin to seek views from the public on the proposed new tram routes from Granton in the north of the city to Edinburgh BioQuarter and the Royal Infirmary. With transport emissions remaining stubbornly high we need to give people credible alternatives to their petrol or diesel car.

For many young people across the city, the holidays are over, and a new school year has begun. I hope you’re all well rested and ready for the year ahead. Over the holidays, 12,860 of our young people received their SQA results, and I was pleased to see that attainment remains high across the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside traditional courses, it’s really encouraging to see the growing range of subjects on offer in our secondary schools, including film, fitness, stonemasonry and even data science. This broader range of subjects is positive, helping to grow self-confidence and develop hands-on skills and many of our young people have already secured employment and apprenticeships with local businesses. There is much to be proud of and look forward to in the new school year, and I wish everyone a fantastic start to the new term and a successful year ahead.

Finally, it was my great pleasure last week to hand over the keys to the young people and coaches of Craigroyston Community Youth Football Club as we opened their fantastic new pavilion on Marine Drive, which has been delivered by the hard work of the team at Cruden.

The £500,000 project, which forms part of our wider £1.3 billion regeneration of Granton Waterfront, has delivered modern changing rooms with showers and a café for club members, their families and other visitors to enjoy. Investing in our young people is an important part of our regeneration projects and I hope this helps the club to thrive and attract new members for many years to come.

Jane Meagher is Leader of Edinburgh City Council