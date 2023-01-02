Nicola Sturgeon is shown how to administer naloxone at Bathgate Fire Station (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell-Pool/Getty Images)

The life-saving medicine can be easily administered by nasal spray or pre-loaded injection and will temporarily reverse an opioid overdose, potentially saving lives. Crucially, even if you are unsure if a person has taken opioids, one can still administer the medicine knowing it will not cause any harm.

As the Scottish Government works to increase the training and provision of this vital medicine it is welcome news that the scheme to roll it out to police officers is making a real difference. More than 100 overdose treatments have already been administered by Police Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The immediate benefit of this cannot be overstated. On December 9, PC Paul Gunderson, who had only received his naloxone and training that day, was able to administer it as a first-aid response. In doing so, he was able to ensure the casualty was passed into the care of paramedics in the Drylaw area.

My colleague Councillor Finlay McFarlane has been at the forefront of pushing Edinburgh towards a harm-reduction approach to drug deaths in the city. Thanks to his work, efforts are already underway in a UK-first pilot to train and equip Edinburgh’s nightlife workers, security door staff and taxi drivers to carry and administer this life-saving medicine at a time of day when pharmacy access is limited.

Everyone can be trained in its use. If you are interested, Crew 2000 on Cockburn street offer training. It takes only ten minutes and, in doing so, you could save a life.

Advertisement Hide Ad