Dynasty stars Joan Collins, who played Alexis Carrington in the original TV series, and John Forsythe, who played her ex-husband Blake (Picture: Keystone/Getty Images)

What could be so disturbing you might ask? The remake of Dynasty!

The acting is cheesier than a teenager’s toes after five days at a festival! All my memories of sitting up late, watching the love triangle dramas of Alexis, Blake and Krystle Carrington have been ruined.

It got me thinking about how great TV was in the 80s and 90s. To be able to keep up nowadays, they needed to make remakes.

Why not just re-watch the originals instead of ruining them? There is some great TV out there. However, remakes are a tough one to pull off.

It got me thinking about old favourites to watch and top of my list is Absolutely Fabulous! The box set of Ab Fab has gotten me through a rough few months recently and reminded me of so many good memories of when I first watched it.

It really was ahead of its time. The topics, one liners and acting are just classic! I think I've re-watched it two or three times since July and it never fails to deliver that feelgood hit.

There is a little sadness for me too though as some people I watched it with are no longer with us and instead are up there watching over me now.

I hope I bring them more entertainment than the remake of Dynasty's brought me. I'd say my life is more like Fawlty Towers anyways... Basil!!

