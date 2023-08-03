Early start for Festival Fringe preview shows - Karen Koren

Victoria Scone, from Ru Paul's Drag Race UK series

It doesn’t open officially until tomorrow, however, we open on the Wednesday so the shows can do a couple of preview days before the weekend.

Today is our press launch and we put on a show presenting a variety of what’s on offer at the Gilded Balloon this year. We have 180 shows with something for everyone.

From the best children’s shows I am particularly excited about David Walliams’ The Slightly Annoying Elephant. It’s big, blue and bossy and turns up uninvited, brought to us by Little Angel Theatre. It’s for ages 3+.

For older children there’s Smashing Shakespeare, Strictly Barking, Tales from the Haunted Bookshop, Maths at the Museum, Dark Room for Kids, Lost in the Woods, Glom, Glom and the Musical Monster Millipede, Artiste and Gallus Stooshie’s Cool Ceilidh.

Other shows are Kaye Adams and Karen MacKenzie’s podcast: How to be 60 Live! They are only on for a few days but the guests are really worth coming to see.

On August 9 there’s Sally Phillips and Fiona Allen, both from Smack the Pony! It’s Sally’s only appearance at the Fringe – so definitely one to watch. Other guests are Jack Docherty, Jo Caulfield, Ian Rankin and Denise Mina.

We have Queens from Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Victoria Scone, Anita Wig’lit, Baga Chips, Lady Marmite, Drag Stars of Comedy; there’s also from the US, the Kinsey Sicks,a potty mouthed and politically outspoken Dragapella quartet. From Australia we have Dizney in Drag: Once Upon A Parody.

As you can imagine we have plenty of comedy and Jack Docherty is joining us with David Bowie and Me: Parallel Lives.

Gary Tank Commander also is back after a long break with Gary Talks (Yous Listen). Grace Campbell is back with her hit show from last year.

An Evening of Mayhem with Megan Stalter is another go see, an incredible comedian, curious author and plus size model’ along with Jon Culshaw in Imposter Syndrome.

There’s also great theatre - go see Henry Naylor in The Bodies Pile up and Walking Home Alone, Gone To the Dogs, 17 Minutes and Manshed.