Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh's bin collection strike may see rubbish pile up in the streets (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

I don't want to have another go at the council but genuinely wonder at times who comes up with the genius ideas like removing the bin from one of the Portobello swing parks, then putting a new one ten yards away (old one worked fine). Or putting speed ramps along Northfield Broadway with no signs or painted lines for the first week or so then, just in time for school drop-off chaos, restricting parking along it too.

But back to the bin situation. We used to have the massive ones that could easily fit about 40/50 black bags. However, in the last few weeks they've replaced them with two small black bins with a tiny circular hole that makes putting your rubbish in like a game of wheely-bin-whack-it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are also two small recycling bins, however within the first few days, the black bins were overflowing and the wee green ones were empty. I think residents are so used to having few local recycling options and a massive rubbish bin that a change in habits was not going to happen overnight after the switch to little rubbish bins and more recycling options.

People need some encouragement to change their daily habits so maybe a little positive PR (I'm open to contract work, wink wink) from Edinburgh Council on raising awareness of the bin situation would help.