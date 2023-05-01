From the yearly influx of tourists and artists for summer festivals; students coming for degrees or semesters abroad; professionals and academics coming for a number of years; those who come from the rest of the UK and abroad to make our city their home; to the Edinburgh-born people who have spent time elsewhere and returned, Scotland’s Capital is blessed with an ever-evolving and growing community.

This is shown in the findings of the 16th edition of the annual Edinburgh by Numbers publication which gives demographical data about the city. Overall, the data is hugely positive and shows a happy, healthy and economically strong city. Indeed, around three-quarters of us are happy and feel our lives are worthwhile and satisfying. Though a not-insignificant portion of us (31 per cent) feel a sense of anxiety – a common occurrence everywhere in these times.

Edinburgh’s unemployment rate is very low, at 2.9 per cent, and the median hourly pay has risen to £16.28 which is the highest of the major UK cities excluding London. What’s more, the Scottish Capital has the highest life expectancy and healthy life expectancy compared with other Scottish cities.

All told, we can expect to live to an average of 80 years old and spend 80 per cent of that time in good health. We’re also climate conscious. Alongside only 95 cities worldwide, Edinburgh was awarded the highest rating for climate action by the global environmental charity, CPD.

Many more fascinating and encouraging statistics can be read in the Edinburgh by Numbers report on the council website.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary