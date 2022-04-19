A Tourist Tax will help spread the benefits of Edinburgh's vibrant tourist economy to every part of the city (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

In Edinburgh there is a real opportunity for the city to become a ‘European capital for the future’ with a forward-looking, resident-focussed and sustainable-minded approach we need at this time.

Great work has been done in the city over the last five years under SNP leadership, and there are exciting plans for the City of Edinburgh Council to really enhance Scotland’s capital.

You will have already heard about one of the headline commitments. Following the successful agreement with the Scottish Government and with 90 per cent public support for the plan, a Tourist Tax will be implemented to ensure that Edinburgh’s vibrant tourist economy benefits every part of our city and meets the increased demand on services caused by high visitor numbers.

In concert with this will be the use of new powers to deal with short-term lets and problem holiday flats. Every property used as a short-term let will have to apply for a licence and planning permission as part of that licence to finally give the council the controls needed.

A great deal of work has been done by the council and a huge number of incredible organisations across the city on reducing poverty and inequality.

But more needs to be done. An SNP council will work with partners to implement the recommendations of the Poverty Commission, including a massive programme of social housebuilding, improving uptake in benefits, and breaking down barriers to accessing local services.

Some £2bn has already been committed over the next decade to new council house building and repair, with the target of 20,000 new affordable homes in Edinburgh from 2017-2027.

There are lots of initiatives that will maintain and improve Edinburgh’s reputation as an example of how cities can lead the fight against climate change. This includes achieving net-zero emissions by 2030 and ensuring that our city is a global leader in tackling the climate crisis.

Meanwhile, there are exciting ambitions for a citywide heat and energy masterplan, supported by a pipeline of infrastructure proposals as part of Edinburgh’s Green Investment Plan.

This will help develop proposals for community energy generation schemes that deliver clean energy and help build community wealth. And, of course, there must be a low-emission zone to improve air quality, key to reducing childhood asthma and respiratory problems.

Key to the city’s future success is the education of future generations, and there are ambitious plans to invest more than £140m in refurbishing existing schools, deliver nine new nurseries, eight new primary schools and four replacement high schools. It is also vital to protect free music tuition in schools, complete the rollout of iPads to pupils in P6 to S6, and double down on tackling prejudice in schools.

To deliver these plans, voters in Edinburgh will need to re-elect an SNP-led administration to deliver these exciting priorities. The alternatives don’t stack up and risk a return of the Tories. That is definitely not in the interests of Edinburgh. Please make sure you vote SNP on May 5, 2022.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

