SNP leader Adam McVey (Picture: Ian Georgeson)

To recap, Liberton’s Conservative councillor, Phil Doggart, told November’s full council meeting that immediately after May’s elections Councillor McVey had offered paid positions to Conservatives to persuade them not to back a new Labour-led administration to replace the SNP. This column last week revealed the offer was to keep Councillor Joanna Mowat as convener of the governance, risk and best value (GRBV) committee, as well as bumping up group leaders’ responsibility payments.

It’s hardly surprising he was desperate, given losing the council leadership would cut his salary by around £20,000. And he’s still desperate, claiming in this week’s Evening News that the “Tory's (sic) told a cock-and-bull story”, insisting that “the SNP has never offered the Tories any administration positions and it’s simply ridiculous and dishonest to suggest so”.

