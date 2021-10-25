The film Trainspotting's iconic opening sequence was shot on Edinburgh's Princes Street (Picture: Film Edinburgh)

Sitting in the Cameo cinema with then-Tory councillor Tom Ponton at a press screening of Danny Boyle’s ground-breaking movie, I knew I was in for a treat as Ewan McGregor (Renton) rolled off a car bonnet on Calton Road and grinned manically at the camera.

Tom and I had been invited to a press screening so that we could give our carefully considered thoughts as councillors on the movie’s merits. True to type, I loved it and Tom was “outraged of Dean Village”.

But it seems that the film crew made the opening scene with complete disregard to health and safety. A book published to mark the 25th anniversary of the film’s release reveals the production team did not get approval to film on Princes Street. Director Danny Boyle admits: “You’d never get permission to film this way now.”

Edinburgh City Council’s new guidelines for using the city as a location for movies and TV shows are currently out to public consultation. I am sure they are well meant – in particular the principle that film shoots must comply with the industry’s code of practice – but one of the clauses jars with me.

The council states that, “events and filming must deliver beneficial social value and support a lasting positive legacy for Edinburgh”.

Trainspotting, and its sequel, portray a rather more negative side of our capital city than, say, Greyfriars Bobby. And while it did not glorify drug culture, it did present heroin use as a lifestyle choice.

As Danny Boyle said in 1996 after the film’s release, “when you take drugs you have a… great time – unless you’re very unlucky. We wanted the film to capture that…”

If the council’s guidelines are agreed in full, there is a danger that the city council could stop a film as good as Trainspotting because it doesn’t offer a positive image of Edinburgh, or is morally ambivalent.

As Renton would say, but with a lot more colour, that would be completely unacceptable.

