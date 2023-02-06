It’s in tragic circumstances such as these that we’re reminded of the immense bravery and selflessness of those in our emergency services – putting their lives on the line day in, day out to keep us safe. It’s hugely important that, as a city, we honour Barry’s sacrifice, and the Lord Provost and I have written to the Chief Fire Officer to pass on our condolences and commit the council’s full support in ensuring a fitting and lasting memorial.

Balancing the budget

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve made good progress since the start of our budget-setting journey last year but, as demonstrated by the publication of the final set of savings proposals aimed at closing our £76m budget gap, there’s still work to be done.

It’s an inescapable fact that Edinburgh remains the lowest-funded local authority in Scotland and, together with council leaders across the country, I’ve repeatedly called on ministers to provide a fairer settlement for local government. With the Scottish budget continuing to be debated at Holyrood this week, I repeat this plea once again.

Despite this, and the difficult decisions that lie in front of us, I remain hopeful that we can find a positive way forward and set a balanced budget on February 23 – a fair, sustainable budget that works for the people of Edinburgh and reflects the priorities laid out in our business plan.

Staying on track

It’s only a matter of months until we complete the tram line to Newhaven – a huge milestone for the city. The route is really taking shape – all of the tracks are in the ground, tram stops are in place and, in the coming weeks, the full line will be electrified in preparation for testing.

LGBT+ History Month is a reminder of the need for tolerance, understanding and respect (Picture: David Silverman/Getty Images)

I’m pleased to say that by mid-February we’ll also be reopening Leith Walk to two-way traffic – I know this will be most welcome to the people who live and work there. I’d like to thank residents and local businesses for their patience and perseverance throughout the works. I’m confident that this part of Edinburgh – and beyond – will reap the benefits of the completed line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re already seeing a range of new business and development ventures popping up on the route, from traders occupying the newly refurbished Stead’s Place building on Leith Walk to the waterfront neighbourhood planned for Ocean Terminal – positive signs of things to come.

A more tolerant society

Last week, I marked the start of LGBT+ History Month, which celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and non-binary history annually. It’s important to reflect on the past but just as important to acknowledge how the LGBT+ community continues to re-write the history books. I’m proud that Edinburgh is a diverse, welcoming city that embraces all sections of society and celebrates difference.

While social acceptance of those who identify as LGBT+ has, thankfully, increased over recent decades, discrimination is sadly all too common. Any kind of attack on anyone because of their sexual orientation or transgender identity, or their race, religion or disability, is abhorrent, and, on behalf of the whole council, I repeat my call for tolerance, understanding and respect right across our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad