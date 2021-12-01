Some residents say there is no need for controlled parking zones in their streets

As formal consultations get underway on creating the new controlled parking zones (CPZs), some residents have decided to get organised with a petition in the Gorgie area already attracting more than 370 signatures.

Sections of the Edinburgh public are extremely wary of consultation exercises carried out by the council as there is some evidence which suggests that the results are ignored if they are not in keeping with the council’s strategy – the implementation of the Spaces for People programme throughout the city being a prime example.

Somewhat ominously, when commenting on the new CPZ’s proposals, the transport convener, Councillor Lesley Macinnes, said “This controlled parking review responded to the concerns of residents across the city, many of whom have told us that they want to see controls introduced to help limit the impact of non-residential parking.”

“Many of whom?” How many and where from? Why not produce the evidence if it exists rather than run the risk of being accused of just attempting to boost the council’s coffers?

Unfortunately it would appear that lessons have not been learned and that this current consultation exercise will go the way many have gone before. A pound to a store sausage that the CPZs will go ahead, no matter what.

Given that council elections are just around the corner, the administration might do well to mend its reputation, rather than foster it.

