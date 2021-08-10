A socially distanced audience watches as Dalia Stasevska conducts the BBC Symphony Orchestra at Edinburgh Academy (Picture: Ryan Buchanan)

While we’re still on the road to recovery, restrictions lifting this week mark another milestone on the way to the ‘new normal’.

Across the city, organisations and communities are opening up and coming back together in greater numbers. Undeniably pandemic restrictions have put distance between people and groups, but it’s encouraging to see lockdown has in fact strengthened ties in communities and brought many closer together.

Now, local organisations are moving forward with renewed energy and enthusiasm for their projects and community. Over the past week or so, I have had the privilege of visiting a few.

The first of these was the Geddes Garden on West Port. The garden was bought in 1910 by the geologist, philanthropist and town planner Patrick Geddes as a place for children of the Grassmarket to play. In 2013, it was taken over by GRASS (Grassmarket Residents’ Association) in partnership with Edinburgh Council.

Since then, volunteers have put in a huge amount of work to turn what was an overgrown jungle into a glorious tiered garden in the heart of the city. At the top is a long wooden table where volunteers gather for coffee and a natter between bouts of planting and weeding.

My garden guides were Wendy, Marie, Elizabeth and Jean. All tend to the garden regularly (some daily) and are hugely invested in all issues in their local area. The people of the Grassmarket are very lucky to have such committed custodians. Make sure to stop and read about the garden’s history and marvel at the garden as you walk down West Port.

Another treat was visiting the Gorgie Collective. Founded in 2017, the art and culture community group runs workshops, classes and displays public art in and around the area.

One member, who had lived locally for 30 years, spoke movingly about how the Gorgie Collective had heightened the sense of community and had helped her through the difficulties of the pandemic and personal illness.

I was delighted to be present to hear the announcement that Gorgie Collective has won over £26,000 from the Creative Communities fund. Having been taken round the Sculpture Trail by the artists and hearing about the other work of the Gorgie Collective, I anticipate great things to come.

Back in the city centre, the Fruitmarket Gallery has re-opened, displaying a new double-height warehouse space that I was shown around last week. It’s a stellar addition to an already stunning gallery.

Finally, on Saturday, I had the privilege of seeing the opening concert of the Edinburgh International Festival. In a new open-air concert venue with a canopy covering, conductor Dalia Stasevska and the BBC Symphony Orchestra wowed the audience with marvellous works including Ottorino Respighi’s Trittico Botticelliano – an immensely impressive start to a festival season like no other. Congratulations to everyone behind the scenes at the Edinburgh festivals for making them take place.

By taking the right precautions and being sensible while out and about, we can make a real success of not only the festival season but the multitude of creative community activities throughout the city. Please go out and enjoy!

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

