Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fergus Linehan, the outgoing director of the Edinburgh International Festival, with Angus Robertson

I have been blown away by how dedicated and hard-working the festival organisers, event staff, performers and many others involved in running this year’s festivals have been.

Returning after the years of disruption caused by the pandemic was no guarantee. Managing, therefore, to put on a festival that was 80 per cent of the size of 2019’s showing is an enormous success.

Thank you to all who attended the festivals. Whether you are a native to the city or travelled from the other side of the globe, performers have been buoyed by engaged and supportive attendees who bought tickets and supported the arts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also gave me great pride to see the people of Edinburgh welcome visitors to the city with the warmth and enthusiasm for which we are known.

A special thanks has to be extended to Fergus Linehan, who steps down as director and chief executive of the Edinburgh International Festival after seven years. He has demonstrated great skill and commitment having led the festival through particularly challenging times.

I also welcome Nicola Benedetti to the post and look forward to working with her – and the leaders of all of Edinburgh’s festivals – to ensure the ongoing recovery and growth of the jewel in Scotland’s cultural crown.