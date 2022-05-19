Nick Barley is director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival (Picture: Greg Macvean)

With the International Festival’s 75th anniversary and the Film Festival reverting to August, in years gone by there would probably have been more hand-wringing about how the city can’t take any more, the kind of angst which led to the council’s complacent self-harm in pulling the plug on its marketing agency.

Therefore, Book Festival chief Nick Barley might not find universal approval for his view that the city should send a signal to the world that Edinburgh is “the place to be” this August.

“Our message, as festivals and as a city, has to be that this is one of the places to be in the world in August,” he said, although without a properly-funded marketing strategy that might be harder to achieve than in the pre-pandemic years.

That’s not to say he’s wrong, and despite wild comparisons with Venice and Amsterdam, away from the High Street the negative effects of “over-tourism” were for the most part hard to detect.

There is ongoing concern about the impact of short-term lets, but then complaints about more hotels and student accommodation, so the most effective ways of tackling demand also meet spirited objections.