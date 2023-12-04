Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He was "the safest of safe hands", according to Tony Blair; a man of "unimpeachable integrity", said Gordon Brown; and "a giant of Scottish and UK politics", in Humza Yousaf's words.

The tributes to former Chancellor and Edinburgh MP Alistair Darling, who died last week, were fulsome and heartfelt. And as Alex Salmond – whom Mr Darling bested in a televised debate during the 2014 independence referendum campaign – pointed out, the talented lawyer who started his political career on Lothian Regional Council and found himself in charge of the national's finances during the global banking crisis was a substantial figure, a "serious politician" and a "formidable operator".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He served in the Cabinet throughout the 13 years of Labour's last period in office. And before becoming Chancellor he held a succession of key posts, winning a reputation for successfully taking troubled departments out of the headlines.

Alistair Darling represented Edinburgh at Westminster for 28 years, as well as serving as Chancellor during the global banking crisis and leading the Better Together campaign in the independence referendum. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

During the 2008 crisis it was his calmness and assurance as banks – including the Edinburgh-based RBS and HBOS – teetered on the edge of collapse which helped quell the panic and won him plaudits.

After Gordon Brown's resignation following Labour's 2010 general election defeat, there was talk of him standing for the leadership but he opted to go to the backbenches. Then there was speculation Ed Miliband might bring him back as shadow chancellor in place of Ed Balls because he was seen as more appealing to voters.

But his return to the front line came with the independence referendum when he reluctantly agreed to lead the Better Together campaign. It was a tricky time as Labour and the Tories came together in defence of the Union, but he was seen as the only political leader who could hold the reins in the situation and ultimately the bid for independence was defeated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially a “firebrand”, Alistair Darling’s time as regional councillor for Haymarket/Tollcross saw him as Labour’s transport convener for Lothian, cancelling a pet Tory project, the Western Relief Road, which he described as “basically extending the M8 into Lothian Road”.

His election as MP for Edinburgh Central came in 1987, three years after Labour won control of Edinburgh district council. But Mr Darling said he was surprised by his victory – he only became the candidate because boundary changes had made the previous MP, Robin Cook, choose to stand in Livingston instead. And he was never complacent about re-election – he used to say Edinburgh was a Conservative city which sometimes voted Labour. His own great uncle, William Y Darling, had been Lord Provost of Edinburgh and then a Unionist MP for Edinburgh South.

Nevertheless he was returned repeatedly, both for Central and then, when that seat disappeared in boundary changes in 2005, for Edinburgh South West, representing the Capital in the Commons for a total of 28 years.

Alistair Darling was not a noisy or showy politician, but he made his mark not only by his crucial role in the unparallelled events of the banking crisis and the independence referendum, but also in the kind of politician he was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humza Yousaf recalled meeting him by chance at the airport soon after becoming First Minister. Mr Darling stopped to congratulate him and in a brief chat said if he ever wanted to pick up the phone about anything any conversation would be treated in confidence.