Councillor Kevin Lang has written enthusiastically about Edinburgh's plans to build more houses

Writing in the Evening News this week, he said the new City Plan 2030 showed how the Capital can meet house-building targets by focussing investment on brownfield sites. “Thousands of more affordable homes and protect the greenbelt at the same time? Have your cake and eat it indeed,” he said.

It is indeed true that the plan allows for thousands more homes to be built, and it is also true that most (but not all) will be built on previously developed sites, such as the 3,500 new dwellings on ex-industrial land in Granton. That’s the cake bit.

Eating it, however, is a different matter. As outlined in this column last week, there is no shortage of expert analysis ─ including Edinburgh Council’s technical background to its own report ─ which shows the plan is thousands short of expected demand, up to 20,000 homes short.