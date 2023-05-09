Film and television production is booming in Edinburgh. The sector is now worth more than four times what it was a decade ago and added more than £10 million to its annual value in the last year, which is now valued at £23.8 million. These are the findings of research put together by Film Edinburgh – Edinburgh City Council’s film office – which is playing a central role in supporting the industry.

The new Leith and Bathgate studios in the city are top-class globally and have solidified the future of the industry in Scotland. As Culture Secretary, I have the very great privilege of seeing many of Scotland’s screen offerings in production. I know the enormous amount of hard work that has gone into improving the screen space in the Capital and Scotland-wide and thank all who are contributing to this success.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary