Edinburgh is going nowhere under Labour - Neil Cuthbert
Did these massive crowds cause traffic chaos? Actually, no. Traffic Scotland reported drivers were “getting a good run on the A90, A96 and the AWPR this afternoon” on Sunday. This contrasts sharply with Edinburgh, where large-scale events like Murrayfield concerts regularly cause bypass gridlock.
The difference is simple: the north east has invested in proper trunk road infrastructure, particularly the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR). The results speak for themselves.
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon noted in 2019 that the AWPR shifted vehicles away from nose-to-tail traffic, reducing emissions and improving air quality for around 75,000 homes while creating better conditions for pedestrians and cyclists. You might expect Edinburgh’s politicians to learn from this success. Think again.
At June’s Transport Committee, I proposed a comprehensive motion requesting traffic impact assessment for the City Mobility Plan’s proposed road closures.
The A720 bypass already handles over 120,000 vehicles daily beyond capacity, with frequent congestion at key junctions. Recently both East Lothian and Midlothian councils have written to the Scottish Government expressing frustration over delays to the Sheriffhall roundabout improvements.
My motion sought proper analysis of how city centre road closures planned by the council might worsen A720 congestion, especially during major events. Recent examples like Robbie Williams’ concert at Murrayfield in May demonstrated the bypass’s vulnerability to traffic displacement. I requested investigation of mitigation measures, enhanced public transport options and coordination with the Scottish Government on this trunk road responsibility.
The response? Labour’s Convener moved to simply ignore the mounting evidence, with the Liberal Democrats, SNP and Greens ganging up to pretend these road problems don’t exist. No evidence-based assessment. No consideration of network resilience. No coordination with neighbouring councils. Just ‘do nothing’.
This coalition of inaction leaves Edinburgh commuters facing daily chaos with no hope of improvement.
While Aberdeen demonstrates how proper road investment creates benefits for everyone – drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike – Edinburgh’s politicians prefer ideological posturing over practical solutions.
Labour has run out of ideas for Edinburgh. Their approach of ignoring problems while they worsen shows complete indifference to residents’ daily struggles.
When these parties next seek your vote, perhaps the response should be ‘No Action’ in return.
