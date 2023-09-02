Edinburgh looks pretty much the way I feel, run down and tawdry and the party 11 months away - Vladimir McTavish

The circus has left town and taken most of the clowns with it. Edinburgh is beginning to look a little bit hungover after three-and-a-half weeks of partying.

In case you missed it, there's always next year's festival

It’s like our living room at the start of January. We’ve taken down the Christmas tree, but haven’t got round to putting the other decorations away yet.

Looking at the railings around town, lots of the posters are still up, but they’re fraying at the edges or sagging in the middle. And, of course, they are advertising nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actually that’s not quite true, they are advertising all the shows you never got around to seeing last month, a tatty reminder of a date where you failed to turn up.

Edinburgh looks pretty much the way I feel this week, run down and tawdry and knowing the party won’t start for another eleven months.

After doing the best part of 90 gigs in August, I now feel like a car running on empty. I really ought to have gone away on holiday this week, but I am utterly relieved that I did not.

While my energy levels are low, I’m delighted I delayed going away until mid-September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My wife and I have booked flights and an apartment for a week in Mallorca in the middle of the month. I would have loved to have gone sooner but feel I have totally dodged a bullet, if not the full barrel.

I was looking at the BBC lunchtime news at the start of the week and saw a report about a severe weather system in the Balearics, including thunder storms and torrential rain. A hurricane-force wind had blown a cruise liner into an oil tanker in Palma harbour. It looked pretty horrendous and not the ideal way to relax after a hectic month.

Of course, equally horrendous, would have been getting stuck at the airport for days on end due to the IT failure at Air Traffic Control in the UK, which led to millions of flights being delayed or cancelled and holidaymakers stranded.

I don’t know how much of the post-Fringe exodus was caught up in this chaos at Edinburgh Airport, but I would imagine it was a pretty ropey end to the festival for a lot of visiting artists desperate to get home after three-and-a-half weeks of excess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also leaving town, P45 in hand, was sacked Hibs boss Lee Johnson, doubtless heading to a beach somewhere to top us his tan.

Whether he was stuck in departures for two days is anyone’s guess, but he must have been craving a sunbed if he was.

When he took the job at Easter Road last year, Johnson said one of the things that attracted him to Edinburgh was the city’s vibrant comedy scene. Apparently, he’s a fan.

The last 12 months did not provide a great deal of entertainment for him or the supporters. In fact, the only people in town who’ve had a laugh have been Hearts fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson has said that he is a friend of comedian Mark Watson. Apart from his TV work, Watson is best known for once doing a comedy gig which lasted thirty-six hours.