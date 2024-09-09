Edinburgh Lord Provost’s civic regalia is not for sale, thank you - Susan Dalgety

Robert Aldridge, Edinburgh's Lord Provost, in the gold and diamond chain of office. Picture: Greg Macvean

​Some might say I can be overly critical of Edinburgh’s Green councillors. I think I am too soft, as their latest insane outburst proves.

​The Greens’ recent suggestion that the city council sell off its civic regalia shows a lack of understanding of or perhaps even contempt for our city’s history. The Lord Provost’s chain of office may seem an anachronism in the 21st century to the eco-warriors on the council’s 10-strong Green group, but it is an important part of our city’s traditions.

The role of Lord Provost dates back to 1667, when King Charles II upgraded the Provost of Edinburgh to the same status as the Lord Mayor of London.

The current chain of office, which boasts an incredible 492 diamonds, was first worn by the then Lord Provost, Sir Mitchell Thomson, in July 1899 when HRH the Prince of Wales (later King Edward VII) was given the freedom of the city.

Edinburgh’s bling – and believe me, it’s a pretty ostentatious necklace – was made by city jewellers Brook and Son and consists of an inch-wide, 46-inch-long gold chain as well as all those diamonds.

The Lord Provost wears it at the monthly council meetings which he chairs and for all official engagements. It is as much part of Edinburgh’s civic life as the Scott Monument or the Castle.

I presume the Greens are not about to suggest selling those off to the Disney Corporation, so why do they want to get rid of the civic jewels? Not that they could, because as council leader Cammy Day pointed out in response to their daft proposal, councillors can’t pawn the regalia as it belongs to the city.

While I am not surprised the Greens indulged in yet another bit of juvenile political grandstanding, I was perturbed to note that the majority of SNP councillors backed their call to sell the Lord Provost’s chain of office, with two honourable exceptions. Well done Councillors Norrie Work and Cathy Fullerton for breaking your party whip and voting against the idea.

Edinburgh Green councillors may get plaudits from their party activists for their attacks on our city’s heritage, but the rest of us think they are just plain stupid.