Edinburgh Rugby's seven-try thrashing of Dragons bodes well for Scotland's autumn internationals against New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Fiji – Angus Robertson MSP
Fans of Edinburgh Rugby will be pleased with the start of the season, as the Capital’s club side tops the table following an emphatic, seven-try home victory over the Dragons.
It might have been a slow start in the United Rugby Championship fixture with tries from Ben Vellacott and Glen Young eclipsing early penalties by the visitors.
But things really took off during the second half with two tries by Darcy Graham. He was joined by Damien Hoyland, Blair Kinghorn and Chris Dean who also crossed the line against the Welsh opposition.
Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair said: “Really pleased on the whole. It took us a while to get going, and I thought Dragons kicked really well early on. The half-time message was to put the pressure on them at the set-piece. We talk about finding a way, and pinpointing weaknesses.”
Edinburgh’s next matches are all away in South Africa with fixtures against the Bulls and Stormers before facing the Lions at home in the Capital.
Although an Edinburgh Rugby fan, I’m keen to see the other Scottish side, Glasgow Warriors, do well – just not so well as Edinburgh. They will be disappointed with their league opener against Benetton, which saw them go down 33-11 against the Italian side.
Hopefully this season will be a good one for both Edinburgh Rugby and the Glasgow Warriors. With Scotland facing strong opposition in the Autumn Nations Series against Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina, we need all our players firing on all cylinders.