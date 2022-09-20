Edinburgh Rugby's head coach Mike Blair said he was 'really pleased' with his side's performance against the Dragons (Picture: Ross Parker/SNS Group)

It might have been a slow start in the United Rugby Championship fixture with tries from Ben Vellacott and Glen Young eclipsing early penalties by the visitors.

But things really took off during the second half with two tries by Darcy Graham. He was joined by Damien Hoyland, Blair Kinghorn and Chris Dean who also crossed the line against the Welsh opposition.

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair said: “Really pleased on the whole. It took us a while to get going, and I thought Dragons kicked really well early on. The half-time message was to put the pressure on them at the set-piece. We talk about finding a way, and pinpointing weaknesses.”

Edinburgh’s next matches are all away in South Africa with fixtures against the Bulls and Stormers before facing the Lions at home in the Capital.

Although an Edinburgh Rugby fan, I’m keen to see the other Scottish side, Glasgow Warriors, do well – just not so well as Edinburgh. They will be disappointed with their league opener against Benetton, which saw them go down 33-11 against the Italian side.

Hopefully this season will be a good one for both Edinburgh Rugby and the Glasgow Warriors. With Scotland facing strong opposition in the Autumn Nations Series against Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina, we need all our players firing on all cylinders.