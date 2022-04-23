Valentina Maia (left), seven, and her sister Winifred Maia, eight, have fun at the Edinburgh Science Festival (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA)

I didn't realise that the Edinburgh Science Foundation charity had been going since 1989. I do remember going as a kid in the mid-90s to an event that was being held in the old St James Centre (oh how things have changed since) and it was really engaging!

This much-loved festival really has gone from strength to strength over the years, evolving into something everyone enjoys. The organisation, the layout, the topics and most of all, the staff – what a show!

With their mission being to inspire, encourage and challenge people of all ages and backgrounds to explore and understand the world around them, they are certainly winning.

Science is very "cool" with the kids just now and it’s more relevant than ever, especially with the world changing around us on a daily basis.

My ten-year-old has been learning about wind energy at school so when he got to make his own wind turbine at the festival, he was delighted. It was part of the Energy Makers exhibition that we went to and he absolutely loved it! We also experienced the Cubesat creator and Robo Constructors.

The choice of exhibitions and activities on show were engaging for all ages and I can see the attraction for all kids. The credit though, really has to go to the Edinburgh Science Foundation and the team working on it for bringing the festival to us.

Well done for creating the fantastic event that we've all come to know and love. Here's to many more years!