Edinburgh should house AI supercomputer

The Exascale computer will be pivotal in ensuring the UK AI, data and tech sector keeps pace with other global sector hot spots

It is being reported that the UK Government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan will contain funding for a supercomputer.

Edinburgh residents will remember that, almost immediately after taking power, the Labour Government binned its investment in the Exascale computer at Edinburgh University.

The computer, which was going to be pivotal in ensuring the UK AI, data and tech sector keeps pace with other global sector hot spots, was a rash decision without proper due diligence and failure of vision for the sector and our higher education institutions – Edinburgh University had already spent over £35 million on housing for the computer.

Given plans had already been drawn up, and that money had been spent on it by the university, the obvious decision would be to commit to Edinburgh as the location for any supercomputer.

Furthermore, given the UK Government is happy to draw resources from Scotland’s energy sector to fund development south of the border, particularly for data and AI projects, this is simply a matter of fairness. Otherwise one would have to ask why “collaboration” with Scotland works when money is flowing from north to south, but not the other way round.

It is worth noting that the new constituency Labour MP for Edinburgh University and his neighbouring Labour MP colleagues, including the Secretary of State for Scotland, were silent on the matter when the Exoscale computer project was axed. As advocates for their constituencies and city, this is totally unacceptable. Let us hope they are arguing vociferously to Keir Starmer to reinstate the funding for the city they represent.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary