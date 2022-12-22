Edinburgh SNP group leader Adam McVey needs to set record straight over failed bid for Tory support – John McLellan
It was an unforgiveable oversight in last week’s column not to mention one of the positions offered to Edinburgh Council’s Conservative group during the unsuccessful bid by the SNP and Greens to run the administration.
This was the deputy convenorship, not of a committee but the whole council, better known as the Depute Lord Provost (DLP). Although largely ceremonial, the DLP chairs full council meetings when the Lord Provost isn’t available, and the position is usually filled by a member of the administration. Last time it was my former ward colleague, Labour councillor Joan Griffiths, and now it’s another Labour councillor, Lezley Marion Cameron.
Although the role is not technically part of the political administration, it is very much part of the authority and several times a week the DLP is called upon to represent the council at civic events, for which there is an extra responsibility payment of around £10,000.
The DLP is therefore representing the entire authority, including members of other parties, so when SNP leader Adam McVey told councillors it was “an egregious lie” he had offered administration roles to stay in power, it appears he did so knowing he had been prepared for a Conservative to represent the whole council.
As someone who claims to be very concerned about standards of behaviour in public life, I’m sure he’ll be only too happy to set the record straight at the next meeting. After all, publicly accusing councillors of lying, when knowing they have not, doesn’t sound like something a man of integrity would do.