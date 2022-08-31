Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trams inquiry will cost as much as the Iraq war investigation, documents have revealed. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

So, when judges themselves are caught up in controversy it becomes complicated, and it is easy for hares to run about conspiracies and cover-ups.

The absence of any information about the delayed publication of the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry report is a good example.

Because the investigation is conducted by a very senior judge, the former Lord Advocate Lord Hardie, legitimate questions are airily dismissed by taxpayer-funded public relations people; it will take as long as it takes is what passes for an explanation.

It has taken a freedom of information request to discover that not only has it taken longer than the Chilcott Inquiry into the Iraq War, but will probably cost more, a staggering £13.1m by the end of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this is not seen as a reason to explain the hold-up, and as a judge-led inquiry, no-one can intervene.

Then there is Sheriff Alistair Duff, arrested in December and charged in January. The nature of the charges is being withheld until he appears in court, and now there are demands for details to be released in the public interest amidst suspicions of special treatment from which others would not benefit.