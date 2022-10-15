Apple's iPhone comes with a clock app already installed (Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

No longer did we have to take the train through to Glasgow to visit this Aladdin’s Cave of high-tech gadgetry. Although we were more than happy to do that 90-minute round trip.

After my experience of the past week, that allure has definitely worn off. Indeed, even that return train trip to Glasgow seems like a nano-second compared to the amount of time I have spent waiting around to find someone to fix my iPhone.

We constantly hear people complaining about waiting times in the NHS and how difficult it is to get an appointment to see their GP. To them, I say this “try getting some actual service in the Apple Store”.

Last week, I went to the Apple Store to buy a replacement for my laptop and to get my iPhone repaired. However, I was advised by a young person pretending to look busy by carrying an iPad that I really should book an appointment with a retail expert in the store so that I could be advised on what to buy.

Two days later, when I arrived for my appointment with the retail expert, I happened to mention at the time that I was having some problems with my iPhone so he advised me to book an appointment with one of the “geniuses'' at the store.

I arrived the next week for my appointment with said “genius” where I was directed by another young person pretending to look busy with an iPad to go up and check in upstairs, where I was met by yet another young person with an iPad who pointed out the table I should sit at to wait for the “genius”.

Twenty minutes later, they still hadn’t turned up. It appears one of the skills required to be a “genius” is not the ability to tell the time.

So I decided to leave. Crossing Princes Street, I remembered there is a wee shop on Waverley Steps called Simply Fix It. I took my iPhone in there, and guess what? They fixed it. Simply.