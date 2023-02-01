He went on to say that he would only fill the position until “a more able colleague completes her transition to being a councillor”. So, as he is still in position, one can only assume that there is no one else in the Labour group “more able” than him. But, if, after nine months, “she,” whoever “she” is, has still not made the “transition” to being a councillor, it begs the question of whether she would ever be able to take on the convenor role.

I only say this because I am of the view that Councillor Arthur has taken to his new role like the proverbial duck to water. Monday’s paper reported, under the heading, “Transport plans ‘will make Capital one of Europe’s leading cities’” and Councillor Arthur was quoted as saying that the active travel and public transport action plans were a “gamechanger” for the city.

According to him, if the plans are approved, Edinburgh would be one of the leading European cities in terms of sustainable transport and again, in yesterday’s paper, we even found him waxing lyrical about work starting on the new “green corridor” between Roseburn and the Union Canal.

Say what you like, Councillor Arthur has obviously got the bit between his teeth and, despite the many obstacles in his way, to say nothing of roadworks, he appears to be determined to be at the helm for some time yet. There is no doubt that the transport projects in the pipeline are ambitious, but he obviously thinks that he is better equipped than anyone else in the Labour group to deal with them.