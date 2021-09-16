Edinburgh's Cockburn Association has become sour, sniffy and elitist in its attempts to preserve city in 150-year-old aspic – John McLellan
Taken to its logical extension, the Cockburn Association’s call for all ticketed events to be banned from Princes Street Gardens should also mean the demolition of the Ross Bandstand and its replacement with turf, trees and flower beds.
Doubtless a few people might like that idea, but there is plenty of space in the Gardens for people to enjoy a free promenade and to accommodate a modern, outdoor entertainment venue which takes advantage of one of the greatest views anywhere in the world.
But having successfully stymied the exciting plans for a new bandstand, the Cockburn’s objection to ticketed events would mean the cost of maintaining the crumbling facility would be a drain on other council resources. Without generating revenue by selling tickets, keeping such a facility would be pointless.
All in all, it’s a miserable prospectus which would result in minimal use in the dark winter months and deny the council vital income.
It would also pose a challenge for the return of the Festival Fireworks, for which the bandstand seats and the West Gardens are limited to ticket holders, but maybe the Cockburn doesn’t have the nice people at the International Festival and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra in its sights.
The Cockburn Association has become a sour, sniffy and elitist organisation which represents a view of Edinburgh which meets every preconception outsiders have of local people, and attempts to preserve Edinburgh in 150-year-old aspic.
And the more strident and reactionary it becomes, then the less sway its opinions will have.