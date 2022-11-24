Many of those who died from Covid in Scotland lived in care homes (Picture: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

Previously confidential details, now contained in a report to today’s Edinburgh Council meeting, reveal 83 adults with incapacity were unlawfully discharged to care homes between March 2020 and the start of August 2021. Staff were unquestionably under pressure as the pandemic spread, but a further inquiry will be needed to find out why people who couldn’t speak up for themselves were illegally discharged into homes where it’s safe to presume some will have caught Covid and died.

Today’s report refers to a question raised in December 2020 by the SNP councillor Derek Howie, who knew something was up when he asked how many patients had been transferred without consent. This was a written question lodged in advance, so an accurate reply should have been forthcoming, but then council leader Adam McVey told him: “There are no records of any individuals transferred from hospital to a care home without the individual’s consent, legal authority or family support over 12 months.”

