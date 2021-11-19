Dirt bikes are designed for off-road racing (Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

And yep, I'm going to moan again. My moan this time however, is on behalf of a seven-year-old girl who was trying to cross the road after school.

As she walked towards the end of the pavement, a dirt bike screamed up a one-way road – in the wrong direction obviously – so she jumped back.

She was clearly frightened and startled. So much so she said to me she was scared to cross the road because of all the bikes. I told her to stick to the pavements but could see this hadn't settled her worry.

I'd misunderstood her. She wanted me to tell her it was safe to cross because she had to cross, to get home. Poor wee thing was so scared to cross that she was wanting reassurance that it was safe for her to carry on, to get home.

I could see the fear and worry in her face, so took her to the other side and made sure there were no bikes or other maniacs on two wheels screeching along the road.

The saddest part about this entire story is that this was right outside the school gates. Literally at the school gates.

A very heavily pedestrianised area where many small children are running about happy after a day at school. These bikes need taken off the road immediately! Come on Police Scotland, things are getting ridiculously dangerous now.

