Edinburgh’s festival season takes centre stage this summer - Val Walker

Had a 5% visitor levy been in place over the weekend of Taylor Swift’s concerts, it would have generated an estimated additional £632,000, says Val walker. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

There’s already a fantastic buzz building across Edinburgh as the summer festival season starts to get into full swing. It’s undeniable that the festivals continue to be a central part of the fabric of our city.

They contribute year-round to our worldwide reputation as an outstanding destination and showcase our identity as a welcoming place to be, both for those of us lucky enough to live here and the millions who visit each year.

Edinburgh in August is a place like no other, with our residents and visitors enjoying access to thousands of outstanding performers and shows that we’d otherwise have to travel the world to find. From the Jazz and Blues Festival at the start of this month, through to the Fringe, Art, Film, Book, Tattoo and International festivals throughout August, we’re truly spoiled for choice here in the culture capital of the world.

Beyond the cultural benefits, it’s important also to remember just how important the festivals – and the tourism industry as whole – are to our economy. Tourism in Edinburgh sustains over 30,000 jobs, bringing in £2.7 billion worth of visitor spend each year, with the festivals alone supporting over 7,000 FTE jobs and contributing £407 million to our local economy. Beyond that, of course, it affords us, as residents, the choice of restaurants, bars, and other attractions that would simply not exist otherwise.

We do acknowledge, of course, that there is another side to this – for all the buzz we enjoy in August, it is also extremely busy – and we’re fully aware of our responsibility to manage this and find the right balance between the needs of our residents and visitors.

I was delighted, then, that following our long campaign to introduce a visitor levy, we’re now able work with the tourist industry and other partners to develop our plans, with a view to introducing a levy by early summer 2026 (following an 18-month mandatory stand still period).

This presents a major opportunity for us, generating millions of pounds in additional revenue to sustain and develop the city – just as so many other major cities already do so successfully – and to support and enhance our world class festivals. As an example, had a 5 per cent levy been in place over the weekend of Taylor Swift’s concerts, it would have generated an (estimated) additional £632,000.

With the city’s population effectively doubling during August, it’s important that we also consider short-term measures to keep the city moving. That’s why, we’ve re-introduced a series of changes in and around the Old Town, all designed to make our streets and pavements easier and safer to navigate.

Our transport partners are also doing what they can to help us get around smoothly and safely and I’m delighted that, once again, Edinburgh Trams will be operating an all-night service every weekend throughout August, while Lothian Buses will be offering additional on-street support during busy periods.

Alongside our festival season this summer, we’re also eagerly anticipating the launch of Edinburgh 900 – a celebration of nine centuries of our shared history and traditions as a Royal Burgh. With the programme launching next week, we can look forward to 18 months of community and other events, shining a light on the wonderful and often colourful history of our fantastic city, and on the people and communities who’ve helped make our city what it is today. I do hope that, like me, you’re looking forward to another fantastic August here in Edinburgh, the best city in the world.