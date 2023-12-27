​​Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is just around the corner - Val Walker

Edinburgh is gearing up for our world-famous Hogmanay celebrations, which are now intheir 30th year.

Councillor Val Walker

Delivered by Unique Assembly on behalf of the council, the city will be treated to a fantastic four-day programme of events from December 29 to January 1.

Alongside the main schedule, the Assembly Rooms will present a variety of free and ticketed events, including family events, live music, ceilidh dancing and comedy. Over 85,000 people are anticipated to attend events in the city.

I’m delighted this year also sees the return of the popular Torchlight Procession to kick off proceedings on December 29. This will be led by Vikings from the Shetland’s South Mainland Up Helly Aa’s Jarl Squad alongside our own Depute Lord Provost, Lezley Marion Cameron.

Up Helly Aa lead the torchlight procession

The Candlelit Concert at St Giles’ Cathedral on December 31 was the first event for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay to sell-out. Following is the Night Afore Hoolie, all the way to the Street Party and beyond to the First Footin’ and Sprogmanay – we’re in for a real treat.

Cultural icons Pulp will serenade Edinburgh into 2024 when they headline the Concert in the Gardens on December 31. Tickets are selling fast so I’d urge everyone to get theirs quickly.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay contributes tens of millions of pounds to the city’s economy every year, providing boosts to local businesses and residents. In 2022/23 it generated over £48.5m for Scotland’s economy and I look forward to seeing the full report with this year’s impact.

I’d also like to mention the great success of Edinburgh’s Christmas, which has been open for the past six weeks. From the Christmas Market to the Ice Rink, Big Wheel and Santa’s Stories there’s been something for everyone. We’ve given out over 6000 free tickets for attractions at Edinburgh’s Christmas to community groups from across the Capital. This ensures that as many people as possible are able to enjoy the festivities.

I also thoroughly enjoyed meeting representatives of Florence’s Christmas Market this year, and I look forward to further festive partnerships. The city of Florence has been twinned with Edinburgh since 1964. The success of Edinburgh’s Christmas is truly impressive and a testament to the stellar reputation of our festivals and the hard work of the organisers and council colleagues.

Finally, I want to wish everyone in Edinburgh a wonderful Hogmanay and a happy, healthy and prosperous 2024.